Oct. 2-8 is National Midwifery Week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This week is National Midwifery Week, which celebrates the work midwives do helping expectant mothers during pregnancy.

Mariah Halling and her husband Josh are no strangers to the delivery room. With three kids under five, Mariah Halling knows what helped make her pregnancies a success, the help of a midwife.

“The most important part is to just figure out what makes a mom feel the safest and to us that meant having a midwife,” Mariah Halling said. “We liked the collaborative process of working together to create our birth and making sure that our desires were met.”

Kim Bruesewitz is a nurse midwife at Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire. She was in the delivery room with Mariah when she had her third child, her son Hucksley, about nine months ago. For Mariah Halling, Bruesewitz and her partners in their midwifery practice made pregnancy and childbirth easier.

“We knew that whoever walked in the door we had a connection with. They had our birth plan and they just new us as a family,” Mariah Halling said.

Bruesewitz said that’s her goal. She wants to make her patients and their families more comfortable as they go through their pregnancies.

“Midwifery care is all about empowering women and their health, not only with the birthing process but also with their overall health,” she said. “So when you see a midwife, just know that you’ll get a lot of education, you’ll get a lot of support, you’ll get a lot of feedback.”

Bruesewitz said a common misconception is that midwives only support women through pregnancy and labor. They do a lot more including helping women access contraception, helping them with women’s health issues, including menopause, as well as doing cancer screenings.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.