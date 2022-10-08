Oct. 2-8 is National Midwifery Week

By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This week is National Midwifery Week, which celebrates the work midwives do helping expectant mothers during pregnancy.

Mariah Halling and her husband Josh are no strangers to the delivery room. With three kids under five, Mariah Halling knows what helped make her pregnancies a success, the help of a midwife.

“The most important part is to just figure out what makes a mom feel the safest and to us that meant having a midwife,” Mariah Halling said. “We liked the collaborative process of working together to create our birth and making sure that our desires were met.”

Kim Bruesewitz is a nurse midwife at Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire. She was in the delivery room with Mariah when she had her third child, her son Hucksley, about nine months ago. For Mariah Halling, Bruesewitz and her partners in their midwifery practice made pregnancy and childbirth easier.

“We knew that whoever walked in the door we had a connection with. They had our birth plan and they just new us as a family,” Mariah Halling said.

Bruesewitz said that’s her goal. She wants to make her patients and their families more comfortable as they go through their pregnancies.

“Midwifery care is all about empowering women and their health, not only with the birthing process but also with their overall health,” she said. “So when you see a midwife, just know that you’ll get a lot of education, you’ll get a lot of support, you’ll get a lot of feedback.”

Bruesewitz said a common misconception is that midwives only support women through pregnancy and labor. They do a lot more including helping women access contraception, helping them with women’s health issues, including menopause, as well as doing cancer screenings.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified
91-year-old woman missing in Rusk County.
Missing woman with dementia in Rusk County found dead
22-year-old Trevor Blackburn was charged Wednesday in Chippewa County Circuit Court.
Man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting Chippewa County teen
Wood County Drug investigation
Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust
According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5, 2022 around 3:41...
2 arrested following report of theft, vehicle pursuit in Dunn County

Latest News

Scene Stealers 10/7/22
Scene Stealers 10/7/22
Boy Band Review Coming to Pablo Center
Boy Band Review Coming to Pablo Center
National Midwifery Week
National Midwifery Week
File Graphic
DHS reports potential data exposure for some Wisconsin Medicaid members