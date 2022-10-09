2 people hurt in head-on crash Saturday in Trempealeau County

The drivers of each vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The drivers of each vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The drivers of each vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.((Source: KFVS))
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF GALE (Trempealeau County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Trempealeau County Saturday morning.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened at 10:20 a.m. on Crystal Valley Road just west of Gilmeister Road in the Town of Gale, or about three miles northeast of Galesville, on Saturday.

According to a release, near the crown of a hill on a curve, two vehicles crashed into each other head-on. The driver of one of the vehicles was removed and flown to a La Crosse hospital. The driver of the second vehicle was taken by ambulance to a La Crosse hospital. Both people had “severe injuries” according to the Sheriff’s Office and were the only people inside of the vehicles.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Galesville Police Department, Trempealeau Police Department, Ettrick First Responders, Galesville First Responders, Ettrick Fire Department, Galesville Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance and MedLink Gundersen Air.

Press release of the car accident in the town of Gale on 10/08/2022

Posted by Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, October 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

91-year-old woman missing in Rusk County.
Missing woman with dementia in Rusk County found dead
File photo of money
Wisconsin lottery sees 3 big winners in just one week
Lt. Frederick says he cannot provide any further information, but he says there is no danger to...
Law enforcement agencies seen at home on Lee Street, no danger to the public
The Cardinals down Memorial.
SportScene 13 for Friday October 7th (Part 1)
According to a media release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, on March 6 the St....
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding fatal pedestrian crash

Latest News

SportScene 13 - Saturday (10/8/22)
SportScene 13 - Saturday (10/8/22)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (10/8/22)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (10/8/22)
Operation Christmas
Operation Christmas Child Fundraiser In Eau Claire
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (10/8/22)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (10/8/22)