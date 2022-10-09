2 people hurt in head-on crash Saturday in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF GALE (Trempealeau County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Trempealeau County Saturday morning.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened at 10:20 a.m. on Crystal Valley Road just west of Gilmeister Road in the Town of Gale, or about three miles northeast of Galesville, on Saturday.

According to a release, near the crown of a hill on a curve, two vehicles crashed into each other head-on. The driver of one of the vehicles was removed and flown to a La Crosse hospital. The driver of the second vehicle was taken by ambulance to a La Crosse hospital. Both people had “severe injuries” according to the Sheriff’s Office and were the only people inside of the vehicles.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Galesville Police Department, Trempealeau Police Department, Ettrick First Responders, Galesville First Responders, Ettrick Fire Department, Galesville Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance and MedLink Gundersen Air.

Press release of the car accident in the town of Gale on 10/08/2022 Posted by Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, October 8, 2022

