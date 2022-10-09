Chippewa Valley chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace builds beds for kids

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The local chapter of a non-profit got together to build beds at River Front Park in Chippewa Falls Sunday morning.

The Chippewa Valley chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace came out to the park to 20 beds for children who need them.

Derrick Laufenberg is the president of the chapter and he found out about it when he was serving in the Air Force overseas.

When he got back, he decided to join the non-profit and eventually becoming the president of the local chapter.

“Our mission is to make sure that no kids sleep on the floor in our town,” said Laufenberg.

Many of the volunteers who came out to help were other service members who served with Laufenberg, and they made the trip up to Madison to help out.

“I worked with him down in Madison with the Air Force and he’s always talked about this charity, and he was passionate about it,” said Jake Charneski.

The Chippewa Valley chapter was established in 2019 after Laufenberg saw how much of a need there was for children’s beds here in the region.

“I helped another chapter in Jackson County build a few beds. Then after a while, I started doing research to see, OK, what’s the poverty rate in, like, up here?” said Laufenberg.

Based on what he found, he said the need in the Chippewa Valley is too great to ignore.

“It’s projected there’s 3000 kids in this area that are bed-less. And I’ve been told by other youth organizations that that’s probably too low. We’ve made a huge dent. But we have a lot more work to do,” said Laufenberg.

And since it’s establishment, the chapter has worked to help children get better sleep.

“We’ve built and delivered over 500 beds, and in the last two months alone, we’ve delivered just under 100. So the requests keep coming in,” said Laufenberg.

With winter coming soon, the chapter is working to finish as many beds as they can.

“So in the holidays, we’re going to go in and hope that we’ll be able to deliver another hundred, uh, because we are limited by the weather here in Wisconsin. So we can’t build in the winter. So we try to build up enough inventory to get us through those months,” said Laufenberg.

And the delivery of the beds to the children who need them is the rewarding part in all this.

“So one of us on a team we’ll go with and we’ll bring two or three different volunteers, and we assemble the bed for the kid in the home, and then their face just lights up. It’s just an incredible experience. And a lot of people really like to be part of that,” said Laufenberg.

And until then, they will continue to work for the children. One bed at a time.

To apply for a free bed for your child, click here. Laufenberg says the beds come fully equipped with sheets, quilts and pillows.

