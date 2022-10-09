Operation Christmas Child holds fundraiser dinner in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A non-profit sending gifts around the world held a fund raiser dinner in Eau Claire Saturday night.

Operation Christmas Child held the dinner at Randy’s Family Restaurant.

The non-profit sends shoeboxes with gifts and toiletries to children in orphanages outside of the United States.

Elizabeth Groff herself was a recipient, and now a spokesperson for the non-profit. She says the Chippewa Valley is part of the region that sends the most shoeboxes.

“In this area, Wisconsin is part of the upper Midwest area. You guys, last year, you packed over half a million shoeboxes,” said Groff. “It’s been I mean, it’s been a blessing, absolute blessing, the fact that, you know, someone sent out a shoe box for me and I was able to receive so much joy from it and received so much hope knowing that some stranger just packed a shoe box just for me being an orphan.”

Groff says anyone can pack a simple shoebox with supplies. You can look here on where to drop them off.

