Operation Christmas Child holds fundraiser dinner in Eau Claire

The Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child collects shoebox gifts‑filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items—and delivers them to children in need around the world to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way. For many of these children, the gift—filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.(PRNewswire)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A non-profit sending gifts around the world held a fund raiser dinner in Eau Claire Saturday night.

Operation Christmas Child held the dinner at Randy’s Family Restaurant.

The non-profit sends shoeboxes with gifts and toiletries to children in orphanages outside of the United States.

Elizabeth Groff herself was a recipient, and now a spokesperson for the non-profit. She says the Chippewa Valley is part of the region that sends the most shoeboxes.

“In this area, Wisconsin is part of the upper Midwest area. You guys, last year, you packed over half a million shoeboxes,” said Groff. “It’s been I mean, it’s been a blessing, absolute blessing, the fact that, you know, someone sent out a shoe box for me and I was able to receive so much joy from it and received so much hope knowing that some stranger just packed a shoe box just for me being an orphan.”

Groff says anyone can pack a simple shoebox with supplies. You can look here on where to drop them off.

