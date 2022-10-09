Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday

TOWN OF WASHINGTON (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after being shot with an arrow Saturday evening in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said that a 911 call about the shooting was received around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, the woman was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital. Her injuries were considered to be not life-threatening, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said that based on the evidence and information about the shooting, there’s no reason to believe the public is in danger.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Eau Claire Fire Department. The incident is under investigation.

