Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered to be not life-threatening.
The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered to be not life-threatening.
The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered to be not life-threatening.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WASHINGTON (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after being shot with an arrow Saturday evening in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said that a 911 call about the shooting was received around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, the woman was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital. Her injuries were considered to be not life-threatening, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said that based on the evidence and information about the shooting, there’s no reason to believe the public is in danger.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Eau Claire Fire Department. The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

91-year-old woman missing in Rusk County.
Missing woman with dementia in Rusk County found dead
File photo of money
Wisconsin lottery sees 3 big winners in just one week
Lt. Frederick says he cannot provide any further information, but he says there is no danger to...
Law enforcement agencies seen at home on Lee Street, no danger to the public
The Cardinals down Memorial.
SportScene 13 for Friday October 7th (Part 1)
According to a media release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, on March 6 the St....
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding fatal pedestrian crash

Latest News

The drivers of each vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
2 people hurt in head-on crash Saturday in Trempealeau County
SportScene 13 - Saturday (10/8/22)
SportScene 13 - Saturday (10/8/22)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (10/8/22)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (10/8/22)
Operation Christmas
Operation Christmas Child Fundraiser In Eau Claire