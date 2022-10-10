1 hurt after single-motorcycle crash in Pierce County

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT
SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a single-motorcycle crash in Pierce County Saturday.

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, around 2:43 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-motorcycle crash on County Road B near 770th Avenue Spring Valley, WI in Spring Lake Township.

The media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says it was determined a 70-year-old man from Roberts, Wis. was operating a motorcycle southbound on County Road B near 770th Avenue when he left the roadway while negotiating a curve, hitting a guardrail and then entered the west ditch and was ejected. The man was taken from the scene by Life Link Helicopter to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, Minn. with “undetermined injuries.”

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office with this crash was Spring Valley Police Department, Spring Valley Area Ambulance Service, Spring Valley Fire Department, Elmwood Fire Department, Life Link Helicopter and Wisconsin State Patrol.

