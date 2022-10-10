2 people hurt in UTV crash Sunday in Prairie Farm

PRAIRIE FARM, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a UTV crash in Prairie Farm Sunday evening.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 35-year-old Daniel Anson and 61-year-old Gerry Beach, both of Prairie Farm, were flown to the hospital after being hurt in the crash, which was reported to deputies by a 911 call at 6:02 p.m. Sunday.

According to a release, the driver of the UTV involved in the crash was found attempting to put an unconscious man into the UTV, but was stopped by people that were at the crash scene. After a short chase by the Sheriff’s Department, Anson was stopped and taken into custody, but was then flown to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire with injuries from the crash that were not considered to be life-threatening. Beach was taken to Barron Hospital and then flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. for the injuries he suffered in the crash. The Sheriff’s Department said that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

Also responding to the scene with the Sheriff’s Department were Dallas Ambulance, Mayo Barron Ambulance, Clear Lake Ambulance, Prairie Farm Fire Department, Life Link III Helicopter and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.

