Attorney General candidate in Eau Claire

Toney was joined by several western Wisconsin law enforcement officials, including the sheriffs...
Toney was joined by several western Wisconsin law enforcement officials, including the sheriffs for Dunn, Pepin, St. Croix and Polk counties.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney held a Press Conference Monday calling for a response from current Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Toney was joined by several western Wisconsin law enforcement officials, including the sheriffs for Dunn, Pepin, St. Croix and Polk counties.

Toney says as the AG, Kaul has left the Department of Criminal Investigations and the Department of Justice understaffed.

“Earlier this year in March, the Director of DCI Tina Virgil said only 88 out of 113 of those DCI agent positions were filled. A near 25% vacancy. And from what we’ve seen, there were no efforts to even try to fill those positions,” Toney said.

A spokesperson for AG Kaul says Toney’s claims about staffing are false. He says 81 out of 90 DCI positions are currently filled, with more agents currently being recruited.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered to be not life-threatening.
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
A 79-year-old Arkansaw man died after crashing on Highway 53 Saturday morning.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash near Rice Lake Saturday
The drivers of each vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
2 people hurt in head-on crash Saturday in Trempealeau County
Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been...
Facebook warning: 1 million usernames, passwords may have been stolen
The driver of the UTV briefly fled deputies before being taken into custody and then flown to a...
2 people hurt in UTV crash Sunday in Prairie Farm

Latest News

Poll watcher
Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocks on poll watchers
The event began with a discussion by Wanda McFaggen, the Director of Tribal Historic...
Celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (10/10/22)
According to a social post via the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, they are looking...
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman who lost house in a fire