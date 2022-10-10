Attorney General candidate in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney held a Press Conference Monday calling for a response from current Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Toney was joined by several western Wisconsin law enforcement officials, including the sheriffs for Dunn, Pepin, St. Croix and Polk counties.

Toney says as the AG, Kaul has left the Department of Criminal Investigations and the Department of Justice understaffed.

“Earlier this year in March, the Director of DCI Tina Virgil said only 88 out of 113 of those DCI agent positions were filled. A near 25% vacancy. And from what we’ve seen, there were no efforts to even try to fill those positions,” Toney said.

A spokesperson for AG Kaul says Toney’s claims about staffing are false. He says 81 out of 90 DCI positions are currently filled, with more agents currently being recruited.

