Brockway Cranberry nears halfway point in cranberry harvest

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s cranberry season in Wisconsin, and Brockway Cranberry, a co-op of Ocean Spray, is working hard to harvest its berries before the season ends.

The process looks complex, but marsh owner James Bible made it seem simple.

“We have what we call a fruit pump, which sucks berries and water out of our beds and cleans off the leaves and everything, and elevates the berries into a semi-trailer,” Bible said. “Then, that semi-trailer goes to the Ocean Spray receiving plant in Tomah, Wisconsin.”

Bible said Wisconsin leads the world in the production of cranberries.

“Wisconsin probably grows about 60% of all the cranberries in the world,” Bible said. “This year’s production is expected to be close to 5 million barrels, and one barrel is 100 pounds. So, that’s the unit of measurement that we use.”

Bible attributes a lot of that growth to Wisconsin’s geography.

“It’s very conducive because of the low ph in the soil, sandy soil and wetter conditions, that’s what they like. Jackson, Monroe and Wood County contain probably 12,000 acres of cranberry vines, and the total in the state, there’s about 21,000,” Bible said. “Geographically, it used to be Ancient Lake, Wisconsin. So, cranberries just really like these conditions.”

Bible said the way cranberries are harvested has changed quite a bit and hopes Wisconsinites recognize the significance of the fruit in the state.

“The process is so unique and it’s changed over the years. You know, back in the 1800s, they picked them by hand, and, you know, when you’re growing a crop that maybe has 200-300 barrels to the acre, that’s a lot of berries,” Bible said. “It’s something that Wisconsin should be proud of, that it’s a very unique type of fruit.”

Bible expects Brockway Cranberry to harvest around 2.3 million pounds of cranberries this season. He said Ocean Spray uses the fruit in a variety of ways, including creating craisins and using the concentrate from the berries for juice.

