Celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin and the Involvement Center at UW-Stout joined forces Monday to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The event began with a discussion by Wanda McFaggen, the Director of Tribal Historic Preservation on the importance of remembering history and keeping what remains of indigenous cultures. The St. Croix Dance Troupe also gave an exhibition of a range of traditional dances and songs.

Members of the Troupe say music and dance is not only a way to teach Indigenous culture, but it is also a way for indigenous children to heal from wounds left by history.

“The kids need their identity originally where they came from. And of course, true history, not the history that’s been taught over the years. And a lot of things have been hidden. But actual truths about our history, our ancestry,” Bruce Sonnenburg with St. Croix Dance Troupe, said.

Sonnenburg says he hopes others will be inspired to explore their own identities by learning more about the history of Indigenous cultures.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.