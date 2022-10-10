Celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day

The event began with a discussion by Wanda McFaggen, the Director of Tribal Historic...
The event began with a discussion by Wanda McFaggen, the Director of Tribal Historic Preservation on the importance of remembering history and keeping what remains of Indigenous cultures.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin and the Involvement Center at UW-Stout joined forces Monday to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The event began with a discussion by Wanda McFaggen, the Director of Tribal Historic Preservation on the importance of remembering history and keeping what remains of indigenous cultures. The St. Croix Dance Troupe also gave an exhibition of a range of traditional dances and songs.

Members of the Troupe say music and dance is not only a way to teach Indigenous culture, but it is also a way for indigenous children to heal from wounds left by history.

“The kids need their identity originally where they came from. And of course, true history, not the history that’s been taught over the years. And a lot of things have been hidden. But actual truths about our history, our ancestry,” Bruce Sonnenburg with St. Croix Dance Troupe, said.

Sonnenburg says he hopes others will be inspired to explore their own identities by learning more about the history of Indigenous cultures.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered to be not life-threatening.
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
A 79-year-old Arkansaw man died after crashing on Highway 53 Saturday morning.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash near Rice Lake Saturday
The drivers of each vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
2 people hurt in head-on crash Saturday in Trempealeau County
Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been...
Facebook warning: 1 million usernames, passwords may have been stolen
The driver of the UTV briefly fled deputies before being taken into custody and then flown to a...
2 people hurt in UTV crash Sunday in Prairie Farm

Latest News

Toney was joined by several western Wisconsin law enforcement officials, including the sheriffs...
Attorney General candidate in Eau Claire
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (10/10/22)
According to a social post via the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, they are looking...
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman who lost house in a fire
Application materials must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022.
Evers seeks applicants for Vernon County Register of Deeds