Chippewa Falls First Presbyterian Church holds concert for food pantry

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls First Presbyterian Church hosted a free concert to raise money for its food pantry.

The concert was performed by the group Songa, who performed original music and covers for freewill donations.

Barbara Shorell, a volunteer with the church, said the ultimate goal of the concert was to raise money and awareness about the food pantry, so they can continue providing food to those who need it.

“It’s a necessary thing in our community. We serve our community, our church beliefs and in our mission to feed the hungry and so that’s how it all came together,” Shorrel said.

In addition to the concert, the church also held a pulled pork sandwich dinner to continue to raise money for the food pantry. Additional donations for the food pantry can be made by check to the First Presbyterian Church, with ‘food pantry’ in the memo line.

