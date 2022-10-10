Eau Claire County Republicans hold 2nd annual Liberty Fest

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Republican Party hosted its second annual Liberty Fest at the Menard’s Expo Center Sunday afternoon.

Republicans running for office had a chance to share their messages in the Chippewa Valley.

“We’re here to get energized. It’s about 30 days to the election, and this is generally when people start to pay attention,” said Brian Westrate, he is the treasurer for the Republican Party of Wisconsin.

With people keeping a close eye on the election, the Republican party says it is key for them to reach out.

“We have well over 400 people come to an event in an off year election. It just showed the amount of passion and energy that voters had coming out of the 20-20 loss. At least on our side, right?” said Westrate.

Eric Toney made a stop at the convention. He is facing off incumbent Josh Kaul for Wisconsin Attorney General in November.

He says it is crucial to make all the stops around Wisconsin.

“I’ve been to 68 of our 72 counties and we are going to hit all 72 before the election because it’s important if we want to represent Wisconsin we visit every county,” said Toney.

Another candidate who made a stop at the convention, Tim Michels. He is the challenger to incumbent Gov. Tony Evers.

“I love getting out and talking to people. I’m gonna be out all day, every day. Talking to all the law abiding and tax paying citizens of Wisconsin,” said Michels.

And another candidate for one of the tight races in Wisconsin, Sen. Ron Johnson attended the convention.

This comes days after he faced off challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in their first televised debate.

This is what Sen. Johnson said he would do if re-elected to the U.S. Senate.

“Bring down gas prices, drill for oil, become energy independent again. And for inflation, stop deficit spending. Or reduce it dramatically. We can’t keep printing dollars,” said Sen. Johnson.

WEAU sent out requests to Gov. Evers’ and Lt. Gov. Barnes’ offices, and is still waiting for a response.

