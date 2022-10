EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The office staff of Gerber Collision & Glass would like to nominate our boss, Eric Stelter, for the Sunshine Award. He is the absolute best! Eric is always happy and full of energy and brightens our days with Monday Donuts and other sweet treats. Lunch is always better with Eric around. We don’t know what we would do without him!

Allyson Frederick

