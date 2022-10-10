Evers seeks applicants for Vernon County Register of Deeds

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers is announcing that he is seeking applicants for appointment as register of deeds in Vernon County.

According to a media release from the Office of the Governor, the appointment will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Marilyn Hauge on Dec. 31, 2022. The new register of deeds will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends Jan. 5, 2025. Application materials must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022. For more information about the position, you can contact Vernon County.

The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website here. Potential applicants with questions about the application process can contact the Gubernatorial Appointments Office, at (608) 267-3675 or govappointments@wisconsin.gov.

The full media release from the Office of the Governor is available here.

