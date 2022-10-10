EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like Karen Stuttgen to have a Sunshine Award. Mrs. S is a very nice person. She teaches Math in the Altoona School District. She goes above and beyond to make it easy and fun to learn. She focuses not only on the mathematical side of school but she also focuses on the emotional state of the student too. For an example, if she sees a student that is sad, mad, or in another emotional state, she will ask to talk or ask if the student is alright. If they are not, then they may leave the room all together or ask to meet after class. Most students will willingly talk to her because they know that she is a good listener and an overall good person.

To prove that she cares about emotions and a child’s mind, for most class periods she will pick a class saying or a piece of advice to talk to the whole class about. Usually in the form of a story or a whole class conversation. These are called non-math lessons and everyone always gets so excited for them. These are the moments kids remember. This is a time to listen, yes, but also speak your mind, laugh, and have fun. Overall, Mrs. S is a very beloved teacher and I should say, one of the best in the district, county, and state. Even with all this, she is not appreciated nearly as much as she should be. I want to thank you, Mrs S.

Ricardo Garcia III

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.