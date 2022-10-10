Man dies in single-vehicle crash near Rice Lake Saturday

A 79-year-old Arkansaw man died after crashing on Highway 53 Saturday morning.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 53 near Rice Lake Saturday morning.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that 79-year-old John Baier of Arkansaw died in the crash just south of Rice Lake.

According to a release, deputies were notified of the crash by a 911 call at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Baier was driving south in a truck when he lost control of his vehicle, hit a guardrail and rolled over. The crash threw him from his vehicle. Baier was pronounced dead at the scene.

Responding to the crash with the Sheriff’s Department were the Cameron Fire Department, LMC Ambulance, Life Link Helicopter and Wisconsin State Patrol. The crash, which closed Highway 53 for about two hours, remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department and the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office.

