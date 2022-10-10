MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Theater Guild presents “Matilda-The Musical”, October 14-16 and October 21-23 at the Mabel Tainter Theater.

Directed by Katie Shay, musical direction by Jason Collins and Nathan Jacobson.

Tickets are $23 Adults and $21 Student/Senior/Military (all prices include ticketing fees)

“Based on the beloved book by Roald Dahl, Matilda is an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand and change her destiny. She is a genius, born into a less brilliant family: her dad is a car salesman with a few scruples loose, and her mum is an amateur ballroom dancer who values looks over books...not a great match for a girl who reads Dostoyevsky in the original Russian! Things only get worse when Matilda’s parents send her to school at the ghastly Crunchem Hall, where she meets the tyrannical head mistress, Miss Trunchbull. Faced with these ridiculously rotten circumstances, Matilda bravely decides to take action. With the help of her friends and her kind-hearted teacher, Miss Honey, this miraculous girl inspires a little revolution, proving that everyone has the power to change their story.”

