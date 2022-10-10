MICHELE TOSKE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Michele Toske for the Sunshine Award. Michele (aka Mickey) is the best and we have been friends for 57 years. She has helped me with many cancer checks, scopes, etc. She is a bubbly, fun-loving gal that has helped me unconditionally and helped me get through a rough patch in my life. Michele definitely deserves a Sunshine Award.

Jennie Higgins

OLIVIA NELSON