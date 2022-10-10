EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Michele Toske for the Sunshine Award. Michele (aka Mickey) is the best and we have been friends for 57 years. She has helped me with many cancer checks, scopes, etc. She is a bubbly, fun-loving gal that has helped me unconditionally and helped me get through a rough patch in my life. Michele definitely deserves a Sunshine Award.

Jennie Higgins

