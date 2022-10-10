EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Olivia Nelson the Sunshine Award. Olivia is a literal ray of Sunshine. She brings her A-game to teaching high school every day. She always has time to listen to her colleagues and is great for a laugh. Olivia is also a fantastic graphic designer. I recently had to have an unexpected surgery and not only did she help keep my classroom running, she also brought me noodle soup and cake.

Lindsey Brandrup

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.