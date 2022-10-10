OLIVIA NELSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 10, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Olivia Nelson the Sunshine Award. Olivia is a literal ray of Sunshine. She brings her A-game to teaching high school every day. She always has time to listen to her colleagues and is great for a laugh. Olivia is also a fantastic graphic designer. I recently had to have an unexpected surgery and not only did she help keep my classroom running, she also brought me noodle soup and cake.

Lindsey Brandrup

