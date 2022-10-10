Plea deal likely for Wisconsin Rapids man charged with attempted homicide

Tommy Ehrisman
Tommy Ehrisman(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The 64-year-old man accused of attempting to kill a relative is scheduled to reach a plea deal Monday in the case.

Tommy Ehrisman is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and suffocation.

Investigators responded to Ehrisman’s home in Wisconsin Rapids on Feb. 16. Prosecutors said Ehrisman went into a bedroom and placed a pillow over a woman’s face. Court documents state Ehrisman stopped and told the woman to call the police. Ehrisman told investigators he had been having thoughts of self-harm.

He remains in jail on a $200,000 cash bond. A hearing is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m.

