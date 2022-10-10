Rusk County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman who lost house in a fire

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak to a woman who lost her house in a fire.

According to a social post via the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, they are looking to speak to Ginger Bryant and check her welfare. The home that she owns on Ranch Road burnt down Saturday morning and the Sheriff’s Office has not been able to find her.

If anyone knows where she is or how to get a hold of her, you are asked to contact Inv Gronski at 715-415-3916.

