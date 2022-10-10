State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this weekend

Patrols will be set up in Eau Claire County Oct. 15 and 16 along Highway 53.
Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in western Wisconsin this weekend.

According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement will be conducted in Eau Claire County Oct. 15 and 16.

The State Patrol will be focusing on Highway 53 in Eau Claire County on both days of the aerial patrols.

The State Patrol’s Aerial Support Unit, which includes three Cessna 172 Skyhawks and five pilots, will also provide aerial enforcement in Douglas County this week.

Aerial speed enforcement is used to more easily spot speeding drivers or aggressive driving behavior, says the State Patrol. Pilots who observe a violation will relay the information to ground-based State Patrol troopers to enforce traffic laws.

In addition to manned aircraft, the State Patrol also utilizes drones as part of its Aerial Support Unit. The piloted planes are used in enforcing traffic laws, in addition to several other duties.

The State Patrol says it announces its aerial enforcement efforts publicly to help improve public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws.

For more information on the aerial enforcement programs and aerial support unit at the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, you can visit their website.

