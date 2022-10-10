STEPHANIE & BRADLEY COUTTS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 10, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Stephanie and Bradley Coutts for the Sunshine Award. Stephanie and her husband have an autistic son, Bradley. During the hectic chaos of our lives that was the pandemic, Stephanie began a wonderful mission that provided educational and emotional benefits for her son, through baking. As a result, Stephanie created Happy Cookie Day to share Bradley’s joy and love of baking with his community. As the past year has flown by, Stephanie and Bradley have brought thousands of smiles, much love, and joy into the homes of many. This community is beyond fortunate for the numerous blessings Stephanie and Bradley have bestowed upon us.

Sarah Beebe

