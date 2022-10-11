4 teens hurt in rollover crash, driver arrested

(Arizona's Family)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:50 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Three teenaged girls are seriously hurt after a rollover crash, and the 16-year-old boy behind the wheel has been arrested.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to the scene on 16 1/2 Avenue near 19 3/4 Street, just north of Cameron around 7 p.m. Monday night.

Investigators say the 16-year-old driver was speeding down 16 ½ Ave. when he lost control, causing the car to roll several times. Three girls ages 15, 14 & 14 were passengers in the car and severely injured. Two of them were flown to Regions hospital in St. Paul and are in critical condition. The third was taken to LMC and later flown to Marshfield Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and taken into custody on the recommended charge of Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under The Influence of a Controlled Substance Causing Injury.

He is currently being held in the Eau Claire Secure Detention Facility. The case is being sent to the Barron County district Attorney’s Office for review.

The crash is still under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and is being reconstructed by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says, “Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families involved.”

