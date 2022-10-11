Absentee ballot spoiling court ruling put on hold

The legal fight comes as Wisconsin voters are returning absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election.
The legal fight comes as Wisconsin voters are returning absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election.(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin appeals court has put on hold a lower court’s ruling from last week prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, blocking at least temporarily the order sought by a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. The appeals court on Monday granted the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s request for a temporary stay while the court decided whether to hear the appeal on the practice known as ballot spoiling. The appeals court gave both sides until noon on Wednesday to submit arguments. The legal fight comes as Wisconsin voters are returning absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered to be not life-threatening.
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
A 79-year-old Arkansaw man died after crashing on Highway 53 Saturday morning.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash near Rice Lake Saturday
The drivers of each vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
2 people hurt in head-on crash Saturday in Trempealeau County
Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been...
Facebook warning: 1 million usernames, passwords may have been stolen
The driver of the UTV briefly fled deputies before being taken into custody and then flown to a...
2 people hurt in UTV crash Sunday in Prairie Farm

Latest News

rainbow fentanyl
DEA warns of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ meant to target younger populations
Wisconsin's Cranberry Harvest
Wisconsin's Cranberry Harvest
Attorney General Candidate in Eau Claire
Attorney General Candidate in Eau Claire
Celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day
Celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day