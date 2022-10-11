Buffalo Wild Wings to support Eau Claire Community through its Team Up for Kids Initiative

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Buffalo Wild Wings is announcing this fall they will raise $1.3 million through their Team Up for Kids Campaign.

According to a media release from the Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation, donations are intended to benefit the Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation and support hundreds of organizations around the country. In Eau Claire, BWW is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley.

As a thank you, the media release from Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation says any guest who donates $5 at the register will receive a coupon for six free boneless wings on their next visit.

“The Team Up for Kids Campaign is a time when our restaurants and our guests come together to support kids in their community and across the country. We are proud to partner with local organizations that make such a great impact, like Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley and other youth nonprofits,”Stuart Brown, Executive Director of Inspire Brands Foundation, said.

Guests can visit any Buffalo Wild Wings now through Oct. 31 and donate $5 to “fuel champions of the next generation.” Donations can also be made online here.

