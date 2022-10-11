Child dies in mobile home fire; 2 others sent to hospital: ‘This was a tough day for everyone’

A 3-year-old child has died in a mobile home fire in Missouri that also sent two family members to the hospital Tuesday morning. (Source: KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Authorities in the St. Louis area say a 3-year-old child died in a house fire earlier this week.

KMOV reports the fire broke out Tuesday morning in a neighborhood about 20 minutes outside of downtown St. Louis.

Firefighters said flames appeared from the mobile home’s front windows when they arrived with neighbors attempting to put out the fire.

Fire crews said they were eventually able to extinguish the flames.

“The sheriff’s office would like to thank those who bravely attempted to extinguish the fire before first responders arrived,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the High Ridge Fire Department, the fire also sent the child’s mother and older sibling to the hospital.

Officials identified the 3-year-old child who died as Kaiden Strubberg.

“Our condolences are with the victim’s family as they cope with this tragedy. Our hearts also go out to the first responders and dispatchers involved,” the sheriff’s office said. “This was a tough day for everyone.”

Authorities said their investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old girl was killed, two other teens were seriously injured and another teen is in...
1 teenager killed, 3 hurt in rollover crash, driver in custody
The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered to be not life-threatening.
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
A 79-year-old Arkansaw man died after crashing on Highway 53 Saturday morning.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash near Rice Lake Saturday
According to a social post via the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, they are looking...
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman who lost house in a fire
The driver of the UTV briefly fled deputies before being taken into custody and then flown to a...
2 people hurt in UTV crash Sunday in Prairie Farm

Latest News

Things will look a little different around here, but our newscasts will go on as scheduled.
Renovations underway at WEAU
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime
Chippewa Falls Middle School Free Food Market
Chippewa Falls Middle School Free Food Market
Renovations Underway at WEAU
Renovations Underway at WEAU
Dozens of kids and workers were rushed to hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak at a day care...
Carbon monoxide leak at Pa. day care center sickens kids, staff