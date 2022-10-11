Chippewa Falls Middle School Free Food Market

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A free food market is back at the Chippewa Falls Middle School.

The Cardinal Market first opened last Oct. and is seeing an increase in activity for its second year. Kids can come into the Market and pick out free food if they need it. New food is stocked by eighth graders every week. Half the school gets to shop on Thursday afternoon and the other half on Friday afternoon.

The Cardinal Market is made possible with help from Feed My People Food Bank.

Carly Rubenzer, Social Emotional Interventionist, with the Cardinal Market, says this wouldn’t be possible without the help of Feed My People Food Bank.

“A lot of the food that we get from there is free and we have a budget that we use from Feed My People Food Bank and then all of this is free for the kids. So we have many choices for them and their family and then we also have personal care items. So shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, body wash, soap, and they can take that home for their family as well,” Carly Rubenzer, Social Emotional Interventionist with the Cardinal Market said.

In the five weeks since the store re-opened, more than 1,500 pounds of food has been given out.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.