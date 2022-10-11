Chippewa Falls Middle School Free Food Market

By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A free food market is back at the Chippewa Falls Middle School.

The Cardinal Market first opened last Oct. and is seeing an increase in activity for its second year. Kids can come into the Market and pick out free food if they need it. New food is stocked by eighth graders every week. Half the school gets to shop on Thursday afternoon and the other half on Friday afternoon.

The Cardinal Market is made possible with help from Feed My People Food Bank.

Carly Rubenzer, Social Emotional Interventionist, with the Cardinal Market, says this wouldn’t be possible without the help of Feed My People Food Bank.

“A lot of the food that we get from there is free and we have a budget that we use from Feed My People Food Bank and then all of this is free for the kids. So we have many choices for them and their family and then we also have personal care items. So shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, body wash, soap, and they can take that home for their family as well,” Carly Rubenzer, Social Emotional Interventionist with the Cardinal Market said.

In the five weeks since the store re-opened, more than 1,500 pounds of food has been given out.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old girl was killed, two other teens were seriously injured and another teen is in...
1 teenager killed, 3 hurt in rollover crash, driver in custody
The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered to be not life-threatening.
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
A 79-year-old Arkansaw man died after crashing on Highway 53 Saturday morning.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash near Rice Lake Saturday
According to a social post via the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, they are looking...
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman who lost house in a fire
The driver of the UTV briefly fled deputies before being taken into custody and then flown to a...
2 people hurt in UTV crash Sunday in Prairie Farm

Latest News

Things will look a little different around here, but our newscasts will go on as scheduled.
Renovations underway at WEAU
Chippewa Falls Middle School Free Food Market
Chippewa Falls Middle School Free Food Market
Renovations Underway at WEAU
Renovations Underway at WEAU
Teen Killed, Three Others Hurt in Crash
Teen Killed, Three Others Hurt in Crash