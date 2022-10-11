Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra concert

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra presents “Fantastic Classics”, Saturday, October 15 at 2 p.m. at the Pablo Center.

News Release: Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra (CVSO) will bring familiar tunes from beloved movies to the RCU Theatre at Pablo Center at the Confluence this Sat., Oct. 15 at 2pm. “Fantastic Classics”, a concert for all ages, will allow the audience to visit demons and ghosts in Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain, laugh at the clumsy antics of The Sorcerer’s Apprentice by Dukas, tour through The Pines of Rome using the music of Respighi, and much more.

Sixteen-year-old violinist Jane Story, will solo with the ensemble, playing the first movement from Symphonie espagnole by Édouard Lalo. Story, from Stevens Point, WI, was the 2022 Winner of the Chippewa Valley Symphony Young Artist Competition. “I am very excited for this opportunity to perform with the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra!” says Story. “Performing as a soloist with an orchestra is a rare and unique experience, and I am looking forward to sharing this masterpiece of Spanish-inspired music with the audience alongside the CVSO.”

Accompanying the concert is a visual art exhibit by middle-school-aged students. “Music Moves Me: Artwork Inspired by the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra” was created by student artists who listened to recordings of music on Saturday’s program and created artwork inspired by the music.

The exhibit opens on Saturday and the show will continue in the Brady & Jeanne Foust Gallery at the Pablo Center through Oct. 24. Complimentary Tickets Available for Third Graders Each area third grader, along with an accompanying adult, is invited to attend the concert for free. Third graders should receive a ticket voucher from their school music teacher. They can call, email, or visit the Pablo Center box office in advance to redeem that voucher and receive their free tickets or simply bring the voucher on the day of the concert to swap for tickets. These complimentary admissions are made possible by Symphony in Our Schools sponsor Kristo Orthodontics.

