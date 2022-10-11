Eau Claire to conduct semi-annual cemetery clean-up

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A semi-annual cemetery clean-up is scheduled to occur in Eau Claire this month.

According to a social post via the City of Eau Claire-Government Facebook Page, the City of Eau Claire Cemeteries staff are scheduled to perform their semi-annual clean-up of Eau Claire’s two cemeteries on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

The social post says people are reminded that personal items and summer decorations that they wish to keep should be removed from grave sites on or before Oct. 17. Items remaining after that date will be removed by staff. Metal flowerpot stands may remain in place but should be emptied prior to Oct. 16.

People with questions can contact the Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department at (715) 839-5032.

