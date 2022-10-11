First Lady Jill Biden coming to Milwaukee

First lady Jill Biden, left, speaks with medical student Kami Pullakhandam during a visit to...
First lady Jill Biden, left, speaks with medical student Kami Pullakhandam during a visit to the University of California San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.(Jeff Chiu | AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First Lady Jill Biden will visit Wisconsin on Wednesday as part of a multi-day swing that will see her travel to four cities.

After a stop in Tennessee early Wednesday afternoon, the First Lady will head north to Milwaukee for a teachers’ summit. She will speak to the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association at 5 p.m. at the Washington Park Senior Center.

Biden earned her doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Delaware in 2007 following her dissertation on student retention in community colleges.

Earlier in the day, Biden will stop by a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Nashville to encourage people to get the shot. Tennessee Department of Health data show just over half of residents in the state have completed their initial vaccination series. That figure trails Wisconsin by nearly 10 points. (61.8% to 52.3%).

Following her Badger State visit, Biden will head back down south to Georgia on Thursday where she will visit with service members and their families at Fort Benning. She will remain there the next day and will host a roundtable with military families before flying to Florida that night. On Saturday, she will go to the University of Miami to discuss breast cancer survivorship as part of President Joe Biden’s cancer moonshot effort and National Mammography Day.

