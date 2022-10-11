Free online workshop to help with student loan relief

College students
College students(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions and Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection are hosting an online workshop on October 18 to help borrowers navigate student loan forgiveness and repayment.

Knowing the resources available can save a lot of money, but this year the Biden administration’s one-time debt relief plan makes it trickier.

“You don’t really get a $10,000 check that you can just deposit in your account and keep some on the side for taxes. You know that’s going to go directly to your loan providers,” said Certified Financial Professional and owner of Silvertree Retirement Planning Jason Glisczynski

The relief money won’t be taxed by the federal government but states may.

“Wisconsin happens to be one of those states where student loan forgiveness is deemed as a taxable event,” Glisczynski said.

DFI is also partnering with a company called SAVI.

They created the Wisconsin Student Loan Repayment Tool, a program they’re offering free for a year to help borrowers design the best plan for them.

“It helps you figure out which program you should be in, and whether you’re eligible for forgiveness, that kind of thing,” said DATCP Administrator Lara Sutherlin.

This is the fifth time the workshop is being offered, and Sutherlin said it always gets a great reception from its attendees.

“A couple people found out that all their loans were forgiven in one of these seminars, so it felt like a sweepstakes,” she said.

Click here to register for the free workshop.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered to be not life-threatening.
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
A 79-year-old Arkansaw man died after crashing on Highway 53 Saturday morning.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash near Rice Lake Saturday
According to a social post via the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, they are looking...
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman who lost house in a fire
The driver of the UTV briefly fled deputies before being taken into custody and then flown to a...
2 people hurt in UTV crash Sunday in Prairie Farm
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Oct. 8,...
1 hurt after single-motorcycle crash in Pierce County

Latest News

AG Chat with Bob Bosold
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 10/11/2022
Skywarn 13 Weather - 10/11/2022
"I'm always a proponent or our athletes appreciating the privilege and history of how they got...
A Look Inside: Celebrating 50 years of Title IX
The crash happened near Cameron Monday evening.
4 teens injured in rollover crash, driver arrested
Wagner Tails marks four years