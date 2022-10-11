Gov. Evers says he wouldn’t support abortion exceptions if 1849 ban remains

Gov. Tony Evers in Chippewa Falls
Gov. Tony Evers in Chippewa Falls(WEAU)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he wouldn’t sign a bill that keeps in place the state’s 1849 ban on abortion but creates new exceptions for rape and incest.

Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions after he won the Republican primary. Michels now says he would sign a bill granting exceptions.

Evers said at a Tuesday event co-hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club that he wouldn’t sign a bill granting exceptions because that would leave in place the underlying law banning abortion.

Polls show the governor’s race to be about even.

