Heyde Center hosting Speakeasy Fundraiser

Tickets are still available if you’d like to attend The Speakeasy fundraiser, scheduled for Oct. 15.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Heyde Center in Chippewa Falls is hosting its annual fundraiser, and the event is taking a step back into the roaring 20s.

This year’s theme is “The Speakeasy.” The goal is to raise about $28,000. The money is intended to go toward safety equipment on the roof and other upgrades like the curtains in the theatre.

The night will include food. There will also be contests and prizes throughout the night.

“They’re really looking to have some fun and they’re vying for three trophies. One is the best dressed. One is best dance. And the third one is who can raise the most money for their bootlegger fund or their get out of jail card,” Deb Johnson, Heyde Center Executive Director, said.

Tickets are still available if you’d like to attend The Speakeasy fundraiser, scheduled for Oct. 15. Additional information is available on the Heyde Center’s website here.

