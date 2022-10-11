Over the counter hearing aids available soon

OTC hearing aids are for people older than 18 with mild to moderate hearing loss.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Next week U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved hearing aids will be available to purchase over the counter at any pharmacy.

Doctors say when people find out they have hearing loss, they often will not go to a doctor for five to seven years to get an evaluation. Some people are also not able to go to a doctor for a hearing evaluation.

For these people, over the counter hearing aids are a more accessible option. O-T-C hearing aids are for people older than 18 with mild to moderate hearing loss.

“Mild to moderate hearing loss is going to be someone who maybe feels like they personally don’t have an issue. People around you are going to notice it more. You may not even know that you’re saying I’m sorry. Can you repeat that? But struggling with background noise, mixing things up. Did she say sink or think? Those kinds of things can happen with a mild hearing loss,” Dr. Nicole Smith, Audiologist, Everclear Hearing Products, said.

Dr. Smith says while not required, she recommends everyone get a hearing evaluation before buying an over-the-counter hearing aid, as a hearing aid might not be the best solution for all cases of hearing loss.

