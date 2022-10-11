Portage County investigators to hold press conference in 1984 murder case

Janet Raasch
Janet Raasch(Contributed photo)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - New information is expected to be released Tuesday in the unsolved murder of Janet Raasch.

Raasch was 20 years old when she disappeared in October 1984. Her remains were found near the intersection of Highway 54 and J outside Plover by hunters a month later after she was reported missing.

A cause of death was not determined, but investigators suspect she was strangled. Raasch’s body was exhumed in 2002 in the hopes of obtaining DNA evidence.

Raasch was a Merrill native studying business at the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point at the time of her disappearance.

The Raasch murder is the only unsolved homicide case in the county.

A press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Portage County.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered to be not life-threatening.
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
A 79-year-old Arkansaw man died after crashing on Highway 53 Saturday morning.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash near Rice Lake Saturday
The crash happened near Cameron Monday evening.
1 teenager killed, 3 hurt in rollover crash, driver arrested
According to a social post via the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, they are looking...
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman who lost house in a fire
The driver of the UTV briefly fled deputies before being taken into custody and then flown to a...
2 people hurt in UTV crash Sunday in Prairie Farm

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden, left, speaks with medical student Kami Pullakhandam during a visit to...
First Lady Jill Biden coming to Milwaukee
A Look Inside - Title IX - 10/11/2022
A Look Inside - Title IX - 10/11/2022
AG Chat with Bob Bosold
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 10/11/2022
Skywarn 13 Weather - 10/11/2022