Rice Lake Area School District approves change to transgender student policy

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -One area school district is making a change to its policy related to transgender students.

Monday night the Rice Lake Area School District’s Board of Education voted in favor of parental notification.

Policy 411 Rule 2 outlines the Rice Lake Area School District’s protocol for transgender students.

As it stands, there’s no language stating the parent’s role in the process of something like the student wanting to go by a different name at school.

The change approved Monday night includes parental notification.

While the board voted to approve the policy change, the district said it will be working on a timeline for when it will be implemented and what it exactly will look like.

