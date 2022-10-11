Rice Lake Area School District approves change to transgender student policy

By Maria Blough
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -One area school district is making a change to its policy related to transgender students.

Monday night the Rice Lake Area School District’s Board of Education voted in favor of parental notification.

Policy 411 Rule 2 outlines the Rice Lake Area School District’s protocol for transgender students.

As it stands, there’s no language stating the parent’s role in the process of something like the student wanting to go by a different name at school.

The change approved Monday night includes parental notification.

While the board voted to approve the policy change, the district said it will be working on a timeline for when it will be implemented and what it exactly will look like.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered to be not life-threatening.
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
A 79-year-old Arkansaw man died after crashing on Highway 53 Saturday morning.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash near Rice Lake Saturday
The drivers of each vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
2 people hurt in head-on crash Saturday in Trempealeau County
The driver of the UTV briefly fled deputies before being taken into custody and then flown to a...
2 people hurt in UTV crash Sunday in Prairie Farm
According to a social post via the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, they are looking...
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman who lost house in a fire

Latest News

Eau Claire North takes on Regis
SportScene 13 for Monday, October 10th
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Sheriff Candidate Forum
Sheriff Candidate Forum