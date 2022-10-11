Toddler left behind in locked rental car at Florida airport

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found in a car in the return lot by a...
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found in a car in the return lot by a Hertz employee at Daytona Beach International Airport.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a toddler accidentally was left behind in a locked rental car when it was returned by her grandfather in central Florida.

She wasn’t discovered by an employee until 45 minutes later on Monday evening.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found in a car in the return lot by a Hertz employee at Daytona Beach International Airport.

Not long after the girl was discovered, her mother called to say that her father had left her daughter accidentally in the rental car while babysitting her.

The grandfather was charged with one count of child neglect.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered to be not life-threatening.
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
A 79-year-old Arkansaw man died after crashing on Highway 53 Saturday morning.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash near Rice Lake Saturday
According to a social post via the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, they are looking...
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman who lost house in a fire
The driver of the UTV briefly fled deputies before being taken into custody and then flown to a...
2 people hurt in UTV crash Sunday in Prairie Farm
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Oct. 8,...
1 hurt after single-motorcycle crash in Pierce County

Latest News

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
G-7 leaders say they will ‘stand firmly’ with Ukraine as more missiles, drones strike
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after...
Prosecutor makes final case for school shooter’s execution