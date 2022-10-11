USPS announces mailing deadlines to send holiday packages to service members abroad

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the holidays quickly approaching, USPS announced mailing deadlines Tuesday to send holiday packages to service members abroad.

Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes are available at no cost at Post Office locations and can be ordered online.

To send packages to military and diplomatic addresses abroad, the Postal Service offers a discounted price of $20.95 on its largest Priority Mail Flat Rate Box. This price has a $1.50 discount per box for mail sent to Air/Army Post Office, Fleet Post Office and Diplomatic Post Office destinations worldwide.

To ensure delivery by Dec. 25, the USPS recommends that cards and packages be sent to service members abroad by the following dates:

  • Retail ground service by Nov. 5
  • First-class mail service by Dec. 9
  • Priority mail service by Dec. 9
  • Priority mail express military service by Dec. 16

USPS is expecting to process more than 10.1 million pounds of mail for abroad service members this holiday season.

All mailing products including postage, labels and customer forms can be found at the Postal Store. You can find guidelines for packing, addressing and shipping items to troops abroad here.

