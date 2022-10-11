Wagner Tails marks four years of helping pets find homes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wagner Tails debuted on WEAU 13 News on October 11, 2018. In four years, the segment has featured hundreds of adoptable pets from shelters and rescues in western Wisconsin.

Wagner Tails airs each Thursday during WEAU 13 News at Noon and 4 p.m. WEAU’s Danielle Wagner puts the segment together each week with videos sent in by partner shelters and rescues. Click HERE to see adoptable pets.

Currently, 12 shelters/rescues are featured on a rotating basis with two different organizations featured each week. Those current partners are: Eau Claire County Humane Association, Bob’s House for Dogs, Chippewa Humane, Dunn County Humane Society, Moses Ark Rescue, Clark County Humane Society, Little Red Barn Dog Rescue, Community Cat Rescue and Adoption Center of Barron County, Buffalo County Humane Association, Trempealeau County Humane Society, Coulee Region Humane Society and Last Paw Rescue.

Danielle has six rescue dogs, and she hopes Wagner Tails inspires others to adopt. If you’re currently unable to adopt, there are other ways to help. We encourage you to reach out to your local pet shelters and rescues to find ways to get involved such as fostering, sponsoring a pet, volunteering or donating money and supplies.

Danielle also has partnerships with three small businesses with a portion of proceeds donated to her Wagner Tails partners. Click HERE for more details on the fundraisers and links to order.

BRACELET FUNDRAISER: Sarah with ShopSarahndipity is donating 20 percent from each bracelet purchase to the Wagner Tails partner shelters/rescues.

CLOTHING FUNDRAISER: Eleisha with LittleHuskyShop is donating 30 percent from each Wagner Tails clothing item sold back to the partner shelters/rescues. We also collaborated on two fall designs, and we just launched four Christmas designs.

DRINKWARE FUNDRAISER: For every personalized pet drinkware item purchased from Type League Press in 2022, $1 will be donated to the Wagner Tails partner shelters and rescues on Giving Tuesday.

If you have any questions about Wagner Tails or its fundraisers, email Danielle Wagner.

