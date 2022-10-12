19th annual Women’s Business Conference in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -After a two-year hiatus, the 19th annual Women’s Business Conference returns to Eau Claire.

Presented by the Western Wisconsin Women’s Business Center and Western Dairyland, the event was held at UW-Eau Claire’s Davies Center.

More than 400 women business owners and entrepreneurs from across the Midwest gathered to take in more than 100 exhibits and seminars on business planning, marketing and current business trends.

Business leaders say events like these are all about helping ideas grow.

“Because we have women that will come here for the first time. Maybe they’ve got an idea in their head. They’re thinking about starting a business. Maybe the next year they come back, they started an LLC, the next year they come back, they’re a vendor, the next year they come back, they’re a presenter, and then they come back and sponsor the conference,” Anna Cardarella, Western Dairyland CEO, said.

Cardarella says the event is not just about helping women start businesses, but also about creating a community of entrepreneurs dedicated to helping each other.

