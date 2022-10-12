2 dead, 6 hurt in Milwaukee bus rollover, fire on interstate

Authorities say two people died and six were injured after a bus rolled over and caught fire on...
Authorities say two people died and six were injured after a bus rolled over and caught fire on an interstate highway ramp in Milwaukee.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say two people died and six were injured after a bus rolled over and caught fire on an interstate highway ramp in Milwaukee. The crash happened about 5:15 a.m. Wednesday on the Mitchell Exchange ramp from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 894 to the northbound I-43 and westbound I-94 lanes. Police say the bus became fully engulfed in flames. The conditions of those hospitalized wasn’t immediately known.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A 14-year-old girl was killed, two other teens were seriously injured and another teen is in...
1 teenager killed, 3 hurt in rollover crash, driver in custody
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office says she has been found.
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman who lost house in a fire
The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered to be not life-threatening.
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
Breaking news
Sheriff’s Department investigating death in Wood County
Rice Lake Area School District
Rice Lake Area School District approves change to transgender student policy

Latest News

Crews respond to a fire at the Alma Hotel on Oct. 11, 2022.
Fire damages Alma Hotel Tuesday afternoon
Eau Claire Children's Theatre
Eau Claire Children's Theatre (10/12/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (10/12/22)
Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic
Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System announce merger discussions