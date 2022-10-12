EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign devoted to education and early detection of breast cancer.

Dr. Apoorva Jayarangaiah with Prevea Health Cancer Center at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital spoke about the importance of regular screenings, and how early detection of breast cancer can result in an increased chance of survival.

More information about Breast Cancer Awareness can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.