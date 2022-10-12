Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Alex Loroff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign devoted to education and early detection of breast cancer.

Dr. Apoorva Jayarangaiah with Prevea Health Cancer Center at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital spoke about the importance of regular screenings, and how early detection of breast cancer can result in an increased chance of survival.

More information about Breast Cancer Awareness can be found here.

