Chick-fil-A has slowest drive-thru service times, report finds

A report found that Chick-fil-A restaurants have the slowest drive-thru times.
A report found that Chick-fil-A restaurants have the slowest drive-thru times.(AP/Mike Stewart, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A recent report found one of the more popular fast-food restaurants in the U.S. lagging behind others regarding drive-thru service times.

The 2022 QSR Drive-Thru Report shared findings this month that Chick-fil-A drive-thru times were behind other popular fast-food brands such as McDonald’s, Dunkin’ and Taco Bell.

A report found that Chick-fil-A restaurants have the slowest drive-thru times.
A report found that Chick-fil-A restaurants have the slowest drive-thru times.(QSR Magazine)

But the reason for the higher wait times was because of the restaurant’s popularity. QSR said it found that Chick-fil-A drive-thru customers were waiting longer simply because the restaurants were busier than its competition.

Chick-fil-A led all fast-food chains in the report with an average of more than five cars in its drive-thru, followed by McDonald’s with three and Wendy’s with a little more than two cars.

And according to the numbers, customers don’t seem to mind the wait, as chicken lovers gave a 93% approval rating for “speed of service” satisfaction, which only trailed Arby’s 96% rating.

Overall, the report shared that it included 1,537 completed shops from June until the end of July from 10 major fast-food brands in the U.S. for its findings.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old girl was killed, two other teens were seriously injured and another teen is in...
1 teenager killed, 3 hurt in rollover crash, driver in custody
The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered to be not life-threatening.
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
A 79-year-old Arkansaw man died after crashing on Highway 53 Saturday morning.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash near Rice Lake Saturday
According to a social post via the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, they are looking...
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman who lost house in a fire
The driver of the UTV briefly fled deputies before being taken into custody and then flown to a...
2 people hurt in UTV crash Sunday in Prairie Farm

Latest News

The media release from the DNR says mentored hunting can be a great way to help new hunters...
DNR encouraging mentored hunting this fall
Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger
Astronomers say a graveyard of ancient stars has been uncovered in the Milky Way.
Researchers find Milky Way’s ‘graveyard’ of dead stars
Yes on 3 ballot
Yes on 3 ballot initiative