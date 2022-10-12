Chippewa Co. kidnapping suspect indicted by federal grand jury

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -22-year-old Trevor Blackburn of Bell Buckle, Tennessee, a suspect in a Chippewa County kidnapping case, is charged with distributing child pornography.

According to a media release from the United States Department of Justice, United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea Western District of Wisconsin, the indictment alleges that on Sep. 8, 2022, Blackburn posted a video of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct on a school district network. Blackburn is currently in custody at the Chippewa County Jail. A date has not been set for his initial appearance in federal court.

If convicted, Blackburn faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

The charge Blackburn faces is the result of an investigation by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office; Federal Bureau of Investigation in Wisconsin, Tennessee, and Minnesota; Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation; Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office; Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; and Gilman, Superior, and Cornell Police Departments.

The full media release is available here.

