Costco proposing to open in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Costco is proposing to open in Eau Claire.

According to the City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda, the proposed site plan is located between US Highway 53 and Black Avenue.

The City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda says the development proposes to include a wholesale retail warehouse, a free-standing members-only fueling facility and car wash, along with two outlots for commercial/retail development. The City has requested that a traffic impact analysis be completed for the proposed development.

The goal of the proposed General Development Plan is to develop a Costco Wholesale retail warehouse, a free-standing member only fueling facility, with a free-standing member only car wash, and two additional undeveloped lots, according to the City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda. A meeting is scheduled for Oct. 17.

Additional information can be found in the City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda.

