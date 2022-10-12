DNR encouraging mentored hunting this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging experienced hunters to share their skills and knowledge with new hunters by becoming hunting mentors this fall.

According to a media release from the DNR, mentored hunting can be a great way to help new hunters navigate hunting scenarios, while providing guidance from an experienced hunter.

“Not only do we see interest in learning to hunt from people of all different backgrounds, but many established hunters ask us how to mentor someone new,” Emily Iehl, DNR Hunting & Shooting Sports Program Specialist, said. “Hunting involves skills that can be uncomfortable to teach and learn with someone you don’t know, such as navigating the woods at night, handling firearms and processing the emotions that come with harvesting an animal. Knowing that you are with somebody you can trust is important.”

A variety of programs are offered by the DNR in efforts to help facilitate mentored hunting for people of all ages and backgrounds. These programs include Mentored Hunting Program, Learn To Hunt, Youth Hunts, and Become An Instructor.

