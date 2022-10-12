Fire damages Alma Hotel Tuesday afternoon

ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire damaged the Alma Hotel on Tuesday.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, the fire was reported to first responders at 1:20 p.m.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Department said that the first call to come in reported black smoke coming out of the hotel, which is located on North Main Street in Alma. Emergency crews found the fire in the wall of the kitchen behind the stove and extinguish it. The fire was contained to the first floor of the hotel.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department declined to comment on whether there were any injuries due to the fire. No estimate of damages was provided by the Sheriff’s Department or the Alma Fire Department.

The Sheriff’s Department credited the Alma Fire Department, Alma Ambulance, the Nelson, Fountain City, Tri-Community, Mondovi, Wabasha, Durand and Waumandee-Montana-Lincoln fire departments for assistance with the fire. The Alma Fire Department also credited Buffalo County Dispatch, as well as the Alma Bakery for donating beverages. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

