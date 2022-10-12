Marquette Poll: Johnson expands lead over Barnes, governor race tightens

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson has expanded his lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in a newly released Marquette University Law School Poll.

The poll was released Wednesday with less than one month to go before Nov. 8 general election.

Among likely voters, 52 percent support Johnson while 46 percent support Barnes. In September, it was Johnson 49 percent to Barnes 48 percent.

Johnson also leads support among independents. The poll found 45 percent support Barnes and 51 percent support Johnson. That’s a shift from August when Barnes led among independents 55 percent to 40 percent.

The race for Wisconsin governor remains neck-and-neck. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has 47 percent support and Republican Challenger Tim Michels has 4 6 percent support. The race tightened from September when Evers was up 47-44.

Among independents, 43 percent support Evers and 44 percent support Michels. In September, Evers had the lead among independents.

Inflation remains the key issue for voters. Sixty-eight percent say they are “very concerned” about inflation. That issue is followed by public schools, gun violence, abortion, crime, accurate vote count, taxes, illegal immigration, and coronavirus.

The poll shows 64 percent favor legalizing marijuana, while 30 percent oppose it.

When it comes to abortion, 33 percent of registered voters are in support of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade while 60 percent oppose the decision.

The poll was conducted Oct. 3-9, 2022. The poll interviewed 810 registered Wisconsin voters, with 652 of them being likely voters. The margin of error among likely voters was +/-4.8 percent

