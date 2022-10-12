Marquette Poll: Johnson expands lead over Barnes, governor race tightens

Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.
Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.(WMTV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson has expanded his lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in a newly released Marquette University Law School Poll.

The poll was released Wednesday with less than one month to go before Nov. 8 general election.

Among likely voters, 52 percent support Johnson while 46 percent support Barnes. In September, it was Johnson 49 percent to Barnes 48 percent.

Johnson also leads support among independents. The poll found 45 percent support Barnes and 51 percent support Johnson. That’s a shift from August when Barnes led among independents 55 percent to 40 percent.

The race for Wisconsin governor remains neck-and-neck. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has 47 percent support and Republican Challenger Tim Michels has 4 6 percent support. The race tightened from September when Evers was up 47-44.

Among independents, 43 percent support Evers and 44 percent support Michels. In September, Evers had the lead among independents.

Inflation remains the key issue for voters. Sixty-eight percent say they are “very concerned” about inflation. That issue is followed by public schools, gun violence, abortion, crime, accurate vote count, taxes, illegal immigration, and coronavirus.

The poll shows 64 percent favor legalizing marijuana, while 30 percent oppose it.

When it comes to abortion, 33 percent of registered voters are in support of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade while 60 percent oppose the decision.

The poll was conducted Oct. 3-9, 2022. The poll interviewed 810 registered Wisconsin voters, with 652 of them being likely voters. The margin of error among likely voters was +/-4.8 percent

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old girl was killed, two other teens were seriously injured and another teen is in...
1 teenager killed, 3 hurt in rollover crash, driver in custody
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office says she has been found.
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman who lost house in a fire
The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered to be not life-threatening.
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
Breaking news
Sheriff’s Department investigating death in Wood County
Rice Lake Area School District
Rice Lake Area School District approves change to transgender student policy

Latest News

The 30-year-old man also told officials his garage door was vandalized with a spray painted...
Minnesota man pleads guilty to arson he blamed on politics
Governor Kristi Noem's campaign has released a new ad touting the incumbents record on...
Governor Kristi Noem's campaign launches new ad on transgender sports ban
Jeff Ettinger campaign sign
Democrats in Minnesota hoping to make the most of a second chance
First lady Jill Biden, left, speaks with medical student Kami Pullakhandam during a visit to...
First Lady Jill Biden coming to Milwaukee
The Eau Claire County and the Chippewa Falls County Sheriff Candidates gathered at the...
A chance to meet the Chippewa Valley sheriff candidates