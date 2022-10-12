Marshfield Clinic Health System and Minnesota-based Essentia Health announced talks of merging

By Daniel Gomez
Published: Oct. 12, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two major health systems announced they are in talks of a merger Wednesday afternoon.

Marshfield Clinic Health System and Minnesota-based Essentia Health say the move could expand health care access for their patients.

Interim Dean of the Nursing and Health Sciences School at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire Sonja Meiers says this could be good for patients.

“I think if you look at a potential collaboration between the Marshfield Clinic system and its center, it will broaden what’s available for people to have access to in health care,” said Dr. Meiers.

In their joint statement the two health care systems say the potential combines organization would feature a network of 3,500 providers working out of 150 sites, 25 of them being hospitals.

The sharing of resources is what Dr. Meirers says could help patients when seeking care.

“It might be nice to be able to share some of those provider resources, some of those nurse resources. So hopefully the same amount of patients still exist. So the same amount of care needs to continue to be delivered,” said Dr. Meiers.

David Minor with the Eau Claire area Chamber of Commerce says he is familiar with Essentia Health from his time in Superior.

“Coming from Northern Wisconsin, and I am very familiar with Essentia out of northern Minnesota, the size of who they are. And I would look at this as a positive to our region”

Dr. Meier says the potential merger could help out those in critical need of health care access.

“We have a shortage of providers of medical care in rural settings as well. So there may be some benefits actually to be able to share across because I think, you know, if you look at the geographic setting of some of the clinics, and the Marshfield clinics and the Essential Clinics, they’re probably close together.”

WEAU reached out to both Marshfield Clinic and Essentia for further comment, and they both declined.

